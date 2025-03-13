U.S. and Russian officials are expected to meet in Moscow to discuss a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Thursday that U.S. negotiators were on the way to Russia. That followed comments Wednesday from the White House saying special envoy Steve Witkoff would head to Moscow.

“People are going to Russia right now as we speak,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday. “And hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that national security adviser Mike Waltz spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday.

U.S. officials met earlier this week with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia to present the ceasefire plan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the U.S. effort, saying Wednesday Ukraine is “ready for a ceasefire for 30 days as proposed by the American side.”

Zelenskyy said the halt in fighting could be used to create a broader peace deal for the conflict, which began with Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

