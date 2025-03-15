The Vatican issued an update Saturday on the health of Pope Francis, who remains in Rome’s Gemelli hospital under the care of doctors, saying that while his prognosis remains “complex,” the pope is no longer in “imminent danger” of death.

On Friday, the Vatican’s Holy See Press Office announced that since Francis’ condition is now considered stable, barring any major developments, updates on his health will be less frequent. The 88-year-old pontiff has spent four weeks in the hospital and is receiving treatment for double pneumonia.

Medical bulletins from the pope’s doctors, which had been almost a daily occurrence since his admission to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, will be issued only when there is new information, the press office said Friday. The office emphasized that Francis’ recovery is progressing, but that it will require time to make sure the improvements continue.

This also means the Holy See’s daily morning update about how the pope spent the night will no longer be issued, which leaves only the evening news briefing for journalists.

The Vatican said that this is a “a positive sign” for the Catholic faithful, meaning that no news is essentially good news.

Francis is continuing his prescribed medical treatments, which included motor physiotherapy Friday. He alternates between noninvasive mechanical ventilation at night and high-flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas during the day, according to the Vatican.

Francis had part of a lung removed as a young man after a pulmonary infection and has in recent years battled recurring bouts of bronchitis.

On Thursday, the press office said Francis celebrated the 12th anniversary of his papal election surrounded by health care staff.

Part of the pope’s hospital stay comes during the Christian season of Lent. It is the annual 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. Lent began on March 5.