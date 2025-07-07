



In an effort to show Canadians that many Americans value the relationship between the two countries, hundreds of North Country residents came out to the “Elbows Up for Canada” rally in Ogdensburg, N.Y. Saturday afternoon.

A number of signs, red T-shirts and Canadian flags could be seen in front of Ogdensburg City Hall as many upstate New York residents showed their support for their Canadian friends across the river.

“It’s been heartening to see the enthusiasm, and the crowd has been wonderful,” said Ginger Storey-Welch, one of the organizers of the rally. “We wanted to show Canadians that we care about them and value them.”

Overall, approximately 200 Americans showed up to the rally, many with signs and T-shirts that were Canadian-themed.

One of those people was Pat Kingsley, who wanted to support the cause and have her voice heard.

“What Candians have been hearing from our administration is not what’s in our hearts,” she said. “Canadians have always treated us fabulously.”

The rally was meant as a display of friendship amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and Canada, and U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks suggesting Canada should become the 51st state.

The event began at 1 p.m. at Ogdensburg City Hall, where organizers got the rally going on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Along with everyday Americans, there were a few local officials who attended the rally and shared some words.

The first speaker was Josh Pearlman, who spoke on behalf of senior New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

“For generations, the United States and Canada have been close friends and staunch allies, boasting a relationship between neighbouring countries that is simply unrivaled anywhere else on the planet,” read Senator Schumer’s letter. “Recent events have strained that friendship, and unsurprisingly, it’s already hurting North Country communities.”

After Pearlman, Blake Gendebien shared some words over the loudspeaker; he is the congressional candidate for New York’s 21st District, an area that covers most of the North Country.

Gendebien also emphasized the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Canada,

“For over 200 years, our relationship has been deeply shaped by geography, trade, security and cross-cultural exchange,” said Gendebien in his speech. “These are not Democrat or Republican issues, they’re local issues that affect everyone.”

After the speeches at City Hall, rally-goers marched to Morrisette Park to make the visual connection with the Canadians across the river. On that march, Canadian flags were waved, signs were held high and The Tragically Hip played over the portable speakers.

When the attendees made it to the park, they waved at the people of Prescott and sang O Canada.

While the “Elbows Up for Canada” rally wasn’t a sanctioned city event, Ogdensburg Mayor Michael Tooley made an appearance at Morrisette Park.

“Despite the frictions at the federal level, we want Canadians to feel welcome coming over to our community,” said Tooley. “This event has a good message in that we want to make the connection between our two border regions as strong as it was before.”

Across the river in Prescott, dozens of people gathered at the waterfront to take in the show of support from the North Country residents.

A “Friendship Flotilla” was also a planned part of the rally, but only a few boats participated, so what was conceived as a flotilla mostly happened on land.

This event is part of a wider “Elbows Up for Canada” movement that saw rallies take place across the US, and even in London, England.

