The upcoming episode of 9-1-1 will be a significant one. Season 8 Episode 16 is titled The Last Alarm and will air on May 1, 2025.

9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16 will be broadcast on ABC at 8 pm ET on May 1, 2025. The episode follows a two-week break after Episode 15. Viewers in different time zones can watch the episode at 7 pm CT and 9 pm Brazil Time. On May 2, it will be released at 12 am UK, 1 am CEST, 5:30 am IST, 10:30 am Australia and 12 pm New Zealand. You can also stream it later on Hulu when it becomes available.

There is no confirmed runtime for Episode 16. Earlier episodes in Season 8 have been around 40 to 43 minutes long. As this episode covers important events, it might extend to 60 minutes. However, this has not been confirmed.

Episode 15 Recap



In Episode 15, Bobby died from a virus contracted during a mission in a lab. He saved his team members by treating them and securing their safety. He kept his own infection a secret to protect Chimney, who was also infected. Bobby sacrificed himself and shared a final moment with Athena before dying.

Peter Krause, who played Bobby, shared a letter with fans. He said Bobby’s death honored real-life first responders. He explained the character was written to make sacrifices and to represent bravery. Krause thanked the cast and crew for their support and hard work.

What to Expect in Episode 16



The next episode will center on Bobby’s funeral. It will show how the team reacts to his death. Chimney blames Bobby for dying in his place. Athena struggles to accept the loss. The story will focus on grief and reflection. The season finale is expected to follow this episode.

