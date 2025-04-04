Hello! I’m Jenna and I’m your morning live page writer.

All the major party leaders are campaigning in Quebec today. Liberal Leader Mark Carney, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet are speaking at 9:30 a.m. ET, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is on at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Carney is in Montreal, where he’ll make an announcement; Singh will be in the city’s Verdun neighbourhood; Blanchet will hold a press conference in Vaudreuil-Dorion; and Poilievre, also holding a press conference, will be in the city of Trois-Rivières.

The Liberals have gained a lot of ground in Quebec over these last few months, in particular eating away at support for the Bloc Québécois, which at one point looked like it had a good chance of becoming the Official Opposition.

Last night, Carney, Singh, Blanchet, Poilievre and Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault took part in Radio-Canada’s Cinq chefs, une élection party leader interviews — all live and in French — where Trump, the economy and language laws took centre stage.

You can read my colleague Verity’s story about it here.