Greenspan is playing video previously viewed in court.

It shows E.M. at the bar waiting for a drink, scrolling or texting on her phone (or sending a message on Facebook Messenger).

She drinks two shots of alcohol, then goes to the dance floor, where she has said she was approached by Brett Howden (a former world junior player whose named has been brought up earlier in the trial). A few minutes later, she comes back into the video frame with Howden, who leaves his drink with her at the bar, and Howden goes to grab McLeod.

“You then engage in some chit-chat at the bar with McLeod,” Greenspan asks E.M. “You’re clearly speaking to Mr. McLeod at this point —fun banter, you’re smiling, you’re laughing.”

“Right,” E.M. says, adding she has a memory of being with him at the bar, but doesn’t recall specific conversations because it was loud.

“I know it was loud and I don’t know what I was hearing or saying.”