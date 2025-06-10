Brown says that when E.M.’s mom found her crying in the shower, E.M. realized she needed to tell a story about people doing “bad things” to her, rather than “take responsibility for the bad choices she made.”

Brown argues E.M. wanted to save her relationship with her boyfriend, and knew the men were hockey players and if the story came out, there would be public shaming.

“She created a lie and the lie was that she didn’t make the choice willingly to leave the bar and go to the hotel with Mr. McLeod. If the choice wasn’t hers, if it was someone else’s fault, if she was sexually assaulted, she could be absolved of her conduct.”

However, Brown says, E.M. didn’t know there were videos that didn’t match her story.

When the police detective (now-retired London police sergeant Stephen Newton) tells her that he can’t lay charges because the hotel video shows her not too drunk to consent, “her quest for justice is just starting. She wants money. She wants a lot of money. She wants $3.5 million. She doubles down.”

(Hockey Canada eventually settled the civil lawsuit brought by E.M., without telling the players involved, for an undisclosed amount of money).

Brown argues that E.M. shifted her narrative in her Hockey Canada statement, to include that she was drunk and the players knew it, and they were forcing drinks down her throat.

He says her whole story is a lie.