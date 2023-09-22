Let’s check out the best electric breast pumps for 2023 below!

If you are going to tackle the monster that is breastfeeding; props to you mama! Breast milk is so beneficial to your baby because it is tailored to their exact needs containing the perfect amounts of fat, protein and vitamins along with antibodies to fight off viruses. All made easier to digest than most formula brands. For new moms, breastfeeding or pumping can be beneficial because it helps to burn extra calories and bring your uterus back down to it’s pre-pregnancy size.

No mama shaming here though, we all do our best and breastfeeding just is not for everyone. In fact, 15% of all moms don’t have the ability to breastfeed and the only option is formula. If it is for you though, chances are you are going to need a breast pump to make this thing really work.

Why Choose Electric Breast Pumps

Basically, my answer is why not? While they may be a pricier option than manual pumps, you will be in zombie mode like 60% of the time. Okay, that’s being generous maybe more like 80% of the time. Why sit there having to manually squeeze the lever when you could just adjust the speed and suction then kick back and let the pump do its thing?

Another benefit of having a pump is that you can store and freeze milk to have on hand at any time. This will come in handy when you are ready to go on an outing without your baby or when you head back to work.

What You Should Keep in Mind

You don’t want just any breast pump either, you are going to want to find the perfect match for your tatas to make this whole thing as easy breezy as possible. Here are some things to keep in mind:

The first thing to consider when purchasing a pump is how much you will be using it and what your purpose of having one really is.

Take a look at the warranty that comes with your pump. There is always the chance of malfunction and you aren’t going to want to purchase a completely new one out of pocket if something goes wrong.

You are going to want your pump to be adjustable because ladies we are not all the same. Some boobies are way more sensitive to suction than others (heck their sensitivity may even change day to day).

Assembly of the pump will matter a lot when it comes to taking apart and cleaning it.

If you are going to be transporting the pump, how do you plan on doing so? Look into the lightest weight pump and maybe even one that comes with its own bag.

The Best Electric Breast Pumps of 2023

At just around $159, this pump works almost as amazing as some of the hospital-grade options. It’s pretty petite making it easy to carry around with you and quiet, so you can feel comfortable pumping anywhere. Both speed and suction are adjustable.

It also has some little perks like a nightlight for those late-night pump sessions and a timer. There’s even a letdown mode perfect for signaling your milk to come in.

It’s one tiny downfall is that it needs to be plugged into an electrical outlet, but it isn’t too hard to find somewhere to plug into these days.

**BONUS** No need to clean the narrow tubing because Spectra S2 has a closed pumping system that keeps tubing dry by preventing air flow between expressed milk and pump tubing while pumping.

The Elvie Pump is a double silent, wearable breast pump with an app. It is electric, hands-free and portable. Plus, it can be worn in your bra! This gives you the opportunity to pump anytime and anywhere you need to.

From set-up to clean up the Elvie pump is simple and has just 5 parts to clean, with no cords involved. It has everything you need to make your job as mama easier.

Read more about the Elvie and our other favorite hands-free pumps here!

For the modern, busy mom, the MomMed S21 is an absolute lifesaver. Priced affordably, this breast pump is not only efficient but is also remarkably quiet, making it discreet and perfect for use in any setting. The double-sealed flange design provides excellent leak prevention, ensuring you can pump with confidence, even on the move.

Its ergonomic design promises a gentle yet effective pumping experience, tailored to every mother’s comfort. With 3 versatile modes and 12 adjustable suction levels, it’s straightforward to find a setting that works best for you.

The S21 doesn’t just stop at functionality; it offers a range of accessories, ensuring you have everything you need right at your fingertips.

This hospital grade breast pump is perfect for on-the-go moms. It comes with 2 storage bag adapters, built in battery for outdoor use and best of all it is pain free and comfortable.

It also has 4 modes and 9 levels of suction and has fast USB rechargeable for easy use.

This is an all-in-one portable pumping solution. It is a double electric breast pump that fits in your pocket, purse or diaper bag for easy access wherever you are. It has a reliable closed system, rechargeable battery, and it is portable and lightweight (weighing in at less than 1 pound)!

Best Double Electric Breast Pumps

Medela is basically the Nike of the breast pump world. They are a favorite of many moms and their pumps have all the bells and whistles. Medela is not only really efficient in pumping, but also doing so comfortably.

This connects to an app which allows you to track all sorts of different things like session time and daily milk output. On top of all this it’s small, light, and has an easily rechargeable battery.

I say double electric breast pumps are the way to go, and this is one great option for that at a pretty reasonable price. This one even comes with two educational programs since new breastfeeding moms can use all the help they can get.

Two thumbs up for this double pump option. All the pieces come in one compact bag making it easy to tote with you, especially for working moms. With the adjusting of speed and suction, you can go from a single pump to a double pump easily.

The Ameda is a very hygienic option with dishwasher safe parts and airlock protection to keep any milk from flowing back up the tubes. It is not the strongest of breast pumps, but it really does get the job done even if it takes a few extra minutes.

Want to know something super cool? This breast pump connects through Bluetooth to your phone and tracks your milk volume and your session date and time. It also has tons of pumping and suction options, is lightweight, and quiet.

One last amazing double electric pump makes it on our list! The biggest perk of this pump is its extra long power cord meaning you can plug it in and hopefully still be able to move to sit wherever you feel most comfortable. It has advanced independent dual control technology, which allows independent suction control, left to right.

Its suction can be adjusted separately on the left and right side, just in case. Another great thing about this pump is it only weighs 14 ounces!

How to Get a High-Quality Breast Pump at an Affordable Price

Renting a Breast Pump

You can check out a local lactation specialist or ask the hospital about breast pump rentals. There are also some rentals available online through companies like Mendela. It might cost you around $50 a month, but you will be getting a super efficient hospital grade pump.

You will buy your own kit of parts that connect your breasts to the pump, making this a completely sanitary way to get an amazing breast pump for low cost. Rental is a really great option if you aren’t so sure how you feel about pumping yet or how long you will be doing it.

Getting Your Breast Pump Covered By Insurance

Aeroflow makes it easy to figure out what maternity essentials are covered by your insurance, from postpartum recovery must-haves to breast pumps. That’s right, you might be able to get your breast pump COMPLETELY COVERED by your insurance. Learn how here!

No matter what your choice, make sure you find the pump that is right for you. Look up the companies refund policy as you don’t want to be stuck with a machine you will never use.

Frequently Asked Questions

