The 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Episode 3 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on HBO Max. In this episode, we can expect to see the couples continue to adjust to their new lives in the United States. We may also see some of the first signs of trouble in some of the relationships.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Episode 3 comes out on October 22, 2023.

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Episode 3 release time is:

8:00 PM PT

11:00 PM ET

4:00 AM BST

5:00 AM CEST

Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Episode 3

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on HBO Max.

90 Day Fiancé is a reality television series that follows couples who have been granted or obtained a K-1 Visa, which is only issued to foreign fiancés of an American citizen. This visa provides them with 90 days to marry each other. The series documents the couples’ journey to the altar as they face the challenges of culture clash, language barriers, and meeting each other’s families and friends for the first time.

The official synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé reads:

“Getting through customs is just the beginning. With just 90 days to wed on a fiancé visa, follow international couples as they attempt to overcome cultural barriers and family drama while in search of true love that knows no borders.“