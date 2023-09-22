This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian is joined (in his dining room) by Atari CEO Wade Rosen. The two chat about the past, present, and future of the legendary gaming company, as well as Wade’s lifelong love of video games. Wade sticks around to take part in Definitive Ranking and gives his eShop Gem of the Week. There isn’t a video version this week, but we’ll be back with the recently introduced video format next week!

If you’d like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram/Threads @BrianPShea or Twitter @BrianPShea. You can follow Wade on Twitter: @WadeRosen. You can also find all the latest Atari news at Atari.com.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:01:12 – First Nintendo Game/Favorite Nintendo Game/Several Other Tangents

00:27:42 – Approach to Gaming in Spare Time

00:35:27 – Wade’s History With and Role at Atari

00:42:49 – The Future of Atari

01:10:04 – Definitive Ranking: IPs We Want Revived

01:23:37 – eShop Gem of the Week: Tactics Ogre: Reborn

