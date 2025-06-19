OpenAI (OPAI.PVT) is racing against time to restructure its business — a must for the company if it hopes to hang on to a part of a multibillion-dollar investment led by SoftBank and gain more control over how it deploys its revenue.

The plans call for OpenAI to transform its for-profit arm into a public benefit corporation overseen by its nonprofit parent. If the company fails to reach a deal by year’s end, it could kiss half of the $40 billion in funding goodbye. But OpenAI’s biggest impediment reportedly comes from its closest investing partner: Microsoft (MSFT).

The cloud computing giant invested $10 billion in OpenAI in 2023, following earlier outlays in 2019 and 2021. The investment gives Microsoft a major equity stake in OpenAI’s for-profit operations, along with exclusive access to OpenAI’s application programming interfaces (APIs) and models on Azure, revenue-sharing arrangements, and access to OpenAI’s intellectual property until 2030.

The team-up has been a boon for Microsoft, which has benefited from being able to sell OpenAI’s technologies to its customers. In the company’s fiscal 2024, Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes its AI cloud services, generated $105 billion of the company’s $245 billion in total revenue.

But as OpenAI seeks to restructure its business, it’s also looking to break free from some of what it sees as the more onerous terms of the Microsoft deal. Now, the two companies are at loggerheads over the terms of a new deal. And unfortunately for OpenAI, it can’t move forward with its for-profit plans without buy-in from Microsoft.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, shakes hands with Microsoft CTO and executive vice president of artificial intelligence Kevin Scott during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building on May 21, 2024. (Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images) · JASON REDMOND via Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that negotiations between the two companies over a new for-profit structure have become contentious enough for OpenAI to consider asking antitrust regulators to get involved to find potential competition impediments in its agreement with Microsoft.

And on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that Microsoft is willing to walk away from discussions entirely.

“We have a long-term, productive partnership that has delivered amazing AI tools for everyone. Talks are ongoing and we are optimistic we will continue to build together for years to come,” Microsoft and OpenAI said in a joint statement.

OpenAI isn’t just looking to change the terms of its existing agreements. According to Bloomberg, the company is also looking to block Microsoft from accessing technology from its $3 billion acquisition of AI coding tool Windsurf.

Another major issue is how much equity Microsoft would have in OpenAI’s restructured business. The Financial Times reported that the tech giant had offered to give up equity in exchange for access to future technology.