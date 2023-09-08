Volkswagen’s upcoming electrification onslaught includes a range of performance EVs. We just saw the ID. GTI concept in Munich, and we know the ID. Buzz and ID.3 models will both get performance upgrades courtesy of VW’s new GTX badge.

But now VW is going all-in on performance with a dedicated concept car aptly named the ID.X Performance. Based on the ID.7 sedan, the ID.X Performance shares very little in common visually with its pedestrian counterpart beyond a basic shape.

The front end features a fierce makeover with a large black grille at the base of the bumper and matching vents at each corner. There’s also a carbon fiber diffuser and a GTI-esque red trim that wraps the entire vehicle. Chunky black plastic covers the wheel wells, which house a set of 20-inch sport alloys with special racing rubber.

The back end bears a massive rear spoiler atop the trunk lid, with a generous carbon fiber diffuser at the base of the bumper, and that same red piping from the front and sides of the car also extending to the rear. The entire car sits 2.4 inches (60 millimeters) lower than the traditional ID.7.

In terms of performance, the ID.X concept uses the ubiquitous MEB architecture that underpins nearly all modern VW EVs, with two electric motors giving it a total output of 550 horsepower (411 kilowatts). And just like the ID.7, the ID.X Performance concept has a DC fast charging capacity of 200 kilowatts.

Of course, there’s no confirmation that this concept will ever make it to production, but VW has already confirmed (and teased) a hotter ID.7 GTX with aggressive accents, improved aerodynamics, and hopefully more power. The ID.X Performance concept, meanwhile, will be on display at the international ID. Treffen show, which takes place in Locarno, Switzerland, until September 9.