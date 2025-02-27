European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India on Thursday, aiming to strengthen commercial and diplomatic ties with the world’s most populous country.

The EU and India are seeking to expedite a long-delayed free trade agreement, as well as achieve strategic alignment in the face of tariffs announced by Washington.

The delegation is to include all of the EU’s 26 commissioners.

Why is the EU seeking to strengthen ties with India?

The EU Commission chief said the bloc sought to strengthen its ties with India in the face of increasing global competition.

“In this era of multiplying conflicts and intense geostrategic competition, Europe wants to strengthen its partnership with India, one of its most trusted friends,” Von der Leyen said in an interview for the Times of India daily published ahead of the visit.

“There is a great, positive momentum in our relations. Together, we can drive forward trade, economic security, and resilient supply chains.”

Von der Leyen is set to meet with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

India, EU aim to boost trade

India and the EU have long sought to strike a free trade deal, with the next round of negotiations scheduled for next month.

Points of contention in talks include market access for products such as cars and alcoholic beverages as well as differences on intellectual property protections.

According to the European Commission, the EU is India’s largest trading partner, ahead of the US and China.

India also has strong economic ties with Russia, and has called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.

Edited by: Kieran Burke