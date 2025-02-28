Pope Francis suffered an “isolated breathing crisis” on Friday, the Vatican said in a statement.

The development marks a setback in the 88-year-old pontiff’s two-week long battle against double pneumonia.

“This afternoon … the Holy Father experienced an isolated bronchospasm crisis,” said the latest update about Francis’ condition.

The pope also had “an episode of vomiting with aspiration and a sudden worsening of the respiratory condition.” He then received the help of “non-invasive mechanical ventilation.”

Francis “remained alert and oriented at all times, cooperating with the therapeutic maneuvers,” according to the statement.

Francis has been hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14.

What else do we know about the pope’s condition?

Friday’s news came after three days of more positive updates on the pope’s health.

The Vatican has not said how long the pope will remain in hospital, but it announced Friday that Francis would not lead the annual Church service on March 5.

The Ash Wednesday service, which kicks off the 40 days of prayer and fasting leading up to Easter Sunday, will instead be conducted by a senior Vatican official.

Francis, who has served as pope since 2013, continues to lead the Vatican from the hospital.

On Friday, the Vatican shared a papal letter to those participating in a Church training course in Rome. It was signed by Francis with a note indicating it had been sent “from Gemelli hospital.”

Pope Francis’ ongoing health crisis

Over the past few years, the head of the Catholic Church has faced repeated health issues, with several bouts of bronchitis.

Francis is prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

The 88-year-old pontiff has also long suffered from sciatica, a chronic nerve inflammation that causes back, hip and leg pain.

Edited by: Rana Taha