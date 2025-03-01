The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has said it will declare a ceasefire in its decades long conflict with the Turkish state, days after its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan made an appeal for it to lay down its weapons.

In a statement cited by a news agency close to the group, the PKK said it hoped Ankara would release Ocalan to enable him to lead the disarmament process.

The PKK, which is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the US, has been fighting for a Kurdish state or an autonomous region in Turkey’s southeast since the 1980s. Recent statements from the group have, however, indicated that it is relinquishing the demand for an independent state.

Jailed Kurdish PKK leader urges group to disarm and dissolve To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Some 40,000 people have died in the fighting.

What has the PKK said?

“In order to pave the way for the implementation of leader Apo’s call for peace and democratic society, we are declaring a ceasefire effective from today,” the statement quoted by the ANF news agency said, referring to Ocalan.

“We agree with the content of the call as it is and we say that we will follow and implement it,” the statement said.

More to follow.