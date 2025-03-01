Pope Francis, who has been battling double pneumonia for over two weeks, spent Friday night without additional complications and is resting, the Vatican said on Saturday in its latest update about Francis’ condition.

“The night passed peacefully, the pope is resting,” the Vatican said, without giving further details.

The next medical bulletin is expected at around 7 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Earlier on Friday, the 88-year-old pontiff had suffered an “isolated breathing crisis” and received “non-invasive, mechanical ventilation.”

The pope also had “an episode of vomiting with aspiration and a sudden worsening of the respiratory condition.”

Catholics flock to Vatican to pray for pope’s recovery To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pope remains in critical condition

Francis has been receiving treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14.

He was admitted to the hospital with a severe respiratory infection that degenerated into double pneumonia. a serious infection of both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

Health experts believe Francis’ age and health condition mean a sustained recovery will take time.

Francis, who has served as pope since 2013, is head of the world’s nearly 1.4 billion Catholics.

Despite his medical condition, he has continued to lead the Vatican from the hospital.

Pope Francis in critical condition, Vatican says To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Prone to respiratory illness

Over the past few years, the head of the Catholic Church has faced repeated health issues, with several bouts of bronchitis.

Francis is prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

The 88-year-old pontiff has also long suffered from sciatica, a chronic nerve inflammation that causes back, hip and leg pain.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse