German customs officers discovered an unusual filling in several tortilla wraps at the Würzburg bus station, police reported on Wednesday.

A man traveling from the Netherlands to Hungary was found smuggling 339 grams (nearly 12 ounces) of methamphetamines hidden inside the travel-friendly meal.

“The street value of the seized drugs comes to around €23,000 ($25,000),” Benedikt Danz, spokesperson for the central customs office in nearby Schweinfurt, said.

The two towns are part of the Franconia region of the southern state of Bavaria.

How did officers discover the crystal meth in the tortilla wraps?

Customs officers from Schweinfurt entered the long-distance bus on Sunday evening to carry out regular checks.

One of the passengers said he was on his way to Hungary, but said he had no goods to declare, such as cigarettes or alcohol. He also said didn’t have any drugs on him.

Officers, nevertheless, searched through his belongings and found three tortilla wraps, themselves wrapped in plastic.

Although they appeared to be regular wraps, with a bit of salad poking out the top, the customs officers noticed that some of the contents felt slightly off.

Upon closer inspection, the man’s presumed dinner turned out to be full of bags of crystal meth, 339 grams in total.

The 29-year-old man was detained on suspicion of smuggling narcotics and the case was handed over to the customs investigation office in Munich.

