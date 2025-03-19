Six migrants have died and 40 are missing after a shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa, Italian authorities said on Wednesday.

Italian coast guard vessels have so far rescued 10 people and resumed the search for any other survivors, Italy’s main news agency reported.

What do we know so far?

Survivors reported that several of the 56 migrants fell into the water due to bad weather after leaving Tunisia in a dinghy.

The UN’s Refugee Agency, UNHCR said the migrants were from the Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia and Cameroon.

The UN estimates that over 2,200 migrants drowned or went missing in 2024, although the true number is most likely higher.

