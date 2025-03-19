Pope Francis no longer requires non-invasive ventilation for breath support and his condition is “improving,” the Vatican said on Wednesday.

The Argentine pontiff was admitted to a hospital in Rome in mid-February with a severe respiratory infection, which has required evolving treatment.

“The Pope’s doctors have said that his lung infections are under control, although not eliminated,” the Vatican statement read.

The pope, who is 88 years old, was assisted by non-invasive ventilation — the supply of oxygen with the help of a mask that delivered air with the help of pressure.

He no longer requires that respiratory support, his doctors said, adding that the pope is still receiving oxygen via a nasal tube but has less need for it.

He also continued to make progress in motor and respiratory physiotherapy treatments and continues to be fever-free, according to his doctors.

Pope’s condition gradually improving

The pope’s doctor said he was improving gradually over the last two weeks after he suffered several setbacks since developing pneumonia in both lungs.

The Vatican has not yet given a timeframe for his discharge from the hospital, saying his recovery is going slowly.

The pope continues to work from the hospital. Well-wishers have held prayer services for him around the world.

Edited by: Sean Sinico