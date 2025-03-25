Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini were both acquitted of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Tuesday.

The charges had related to fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation of 2 million Swiss francs (now €2.1 million; $2.26 million) of FIFA money in 2011.

The two had previously been acquitteed by a lower court in 2022, but Swiss prosecutors appealed that decision.

“After two acquittals, even the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland must realize that these criminal proceedings have definitively failed,” Platini’s lawyer Dominic Nellen said in a statement on Tuesday. “Michel Platini must finally be left in peace in criminal matters.”

