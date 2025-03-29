The European Commission on Friday proposed measures to help Europe’s wine sector in the face of a number of challenges placing the wine sector under strain.

The Commission said in a statement that it was proposing key changes to the EU’s wine policy framework.

EU proposals include selling wine with lower alcohol content

The Commission said it was looking to introduce “targeted measures” to help the sector adapt to “evolving customer preferences and unlock new market opportunities.”

Europe accounts for 60% of the world’s production of wine and likewise, 60% of global wine export value.

“While the EU wine policy has been highly successful in protecting the qualities and promoting EU wines, ongoing demographic shifts, changing consumption patterns, climate challenges and market uncertainties are straining the sector,” the Commission said.

As more younger Europeans adopt healthier choices with reduced alcohol consumption, the bloc is also seeking to promote wine with lower alcohol content.

EU hoping to boost tourism to Europe’s vineyards

Among the steps, the EU is also looking to boost tourism to Europe’s vineyards while also offering assistance for the sector to cope with climate change.

Member states would also be empowered to take measures to prevent surplus production and help stabilize the market.

“These measures will also help maintain the vitality of many rural areas which depend on jobs in the wine industry and preserve the EU wine sector’s social relevance,” the Commission statement said.

Trump’s tariff threats spur changes

The announcement of the plans coming as wine producers stare a possible US-EU trade war in the face, with fears being spurred on by President Donald Trump’s threats of 200% tariffs on European alcoholic drinks, should the EU proceed with plans to tax American whiskey imports.

The EU’s 50% whiskey tariff which was due to take effect on April 1, was announced in response to the US administration’s plans to tax European steel and aluminum imports.

