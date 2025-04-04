Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has firmly dismissed the repeated calls by President Donald Trump and his administration for the United States to take control of Greenland.

“This is not only about Greenland or Denmark, this is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over generations,” Mette Frederiksen said from Greenland on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference flanked by the island’s incoming and outgoing prime ministers, she switched to English to directly address the United States.

“You cannot annex another country, not even with an argument about security,” she said.

Greenland officially belongs to Denmark but has self-rule over most of its internal affairs while foreign affairs and defense are run by the government in Denmark.

Trump wants control of Greenland to help stop the threat of Russia and China in the Arctic, as well as potentially tap into its vast natural resources.

Greenland’s incoming Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said it was important for Denmark and Greenland to stand united during a situation with such external pressure.

Denmark increases security commitments

Frederiksen also outlined Denmark’s security commitments, including new Arctic ships, long-range drones and satellite capacity.

She invited the US to work “together” with Denmark, a NATO ally, to strengthen security in the Arctic.

Frederiksen’s three-day trip to the autonomous Danish territory comes less than a week after a controversial visit by US Vice President JD Vance.

During his stop at a US military base on Greenland, Vance accused Denmark of not doing a good job of keeping the island safe and suggested the US would better protect it.

Frederiksen said at the time Vance’s description of Denmark was “not fair.”

Edited by: Zac Crellin