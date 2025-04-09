It’s been a long time since the British saw their head of government in the spotlight. Recently, however, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been surrounded by French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at various summits.

The so-called “coalition of the willing”, which Starmer heads, promised military support to boost Ukraine’s defenses in the event of a ceasefire. In Starmer’s words, this is a “turning point in history”.

Ever since Brexit nearly nine years ago, the UK has been a rather unfortunate outsider in Europe. However, when the US temporarily withdrew its support from Ukraine, Keir Starmer appeared to be the man of the hour.

“The determination with which he is supporting Ukraine without alienating the US is impressive,” Bronwen Maddox, director of the foreign policy think tank Chatham House told DW.

Alongside France, the UK is the only European nuclear power and, according to Maddox, wants to help secure the “European future”.

“Trump has brought America’s allies closer together,” she said, adding that “the EU and the UK have many reasons to think about their common interests, not just in the area of common security.”

Reset towards Europe

Following his inauguration last summer, Starmer had announced a “reset” in EU-UK relations, which includes closer cooperation to further reduce trade barriers in particular.

At an upcoming summit in May, the EU and the UK aim to formalize their new friendship; a veterinary agreement, for example, which could help to lower food prices, seems to be within reach. However, this is still far from being a major achievement given how hard Brexit has hit the British economy.

Of greater relevance could be closer cooperation in the area of defense. Starmer wants to secure British companies access to the new European armaments program.

Up to now, the €150 billion ($165bn) from the European Armaments Fund have had to be distributed among EU member states, ruling the UK out.

Fred Thomas, an member of parliament for Starmer’s ruling Labour party in the British House of Commons and member of the Defense Committee, is confident that an agreement can be reached at the summit in May. “We must work together, because together Europe is very strong,” he stated.

“The UK, with its military experience, could help to improve efficiency,” Miguel Berger, the German ambassador in London, told DW.

“Still, even if the UK is an attractive military partner, this access is not for free,” he said. After all, the UK is now a third country and a security and defense partnership must first be established. However, Berger hopes that an agreement can be reached before the summit. “But of course, the UK must also make its own contribution, as is usual with regard to industrial cooperation,” Berger told DW.

Observers say that Keir Starmer handled the tightrope walk after the fallout with Ukraine extremely well. Image: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s role

British defense companies are already working with European partners. And Labour MP Thomas, who himself served in the Marines, enthusiastically recalls a trip by the Defense Committee to Estonia and Finland. There, leading military officers showed great interest in closer cooperation. The fact that the UK is no longer a member of the EU did not play a role.

One man who did was US President Donald Trump. He played a key part in Starmer’s improved standing. Accordingly, Starmer makes every effort to flatter the president in public.

During his most recent visit to the US, Starmer described Trump as a “true friend” and surprised him with an invitation to another state visit to England on behalf of King Charles. This is unprecedented for a US President.

In return, Trump called Starmer a “very special man” and the United Kingdom a “wonderful country”.

But since the US withdrew its support from Ukraine temporarily, the situation has changed. “That was a dangerous moment for our friends in Ukraine,” admits Thomas, adding that it cost lives.

“The US is no longer a reliable ally,” Chatham House’s Bronwen Maddox added. “Its withdrawal casts doubt on NATO’s deterrent capability,” she said.

The US has been the UK’s most important partner for decades, and the so-called “special relationship” is deemed worthy of protection.

Despite closer ties with the EU, London will not return to the European Union anytime soon. Image: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa/picture alliance

No reset of Brexit

Meanwhile, however, doubts are mounting.

After all, the UK’s entire defense strategy is based on close cooperation, and the missiles on its nuclear submarines are manufactured and maintained in the US. Britain’s proximity to America could therefore prove to be a weakness in the future.

It is therefore no surprise that Keir Starmer has turned more and more to Europe since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was kicked out of the White House in February.

This has gone down well with the British population and Starmer’s poor poll ratings have recovered as a result.

However, anyone who believes that London could return to the EU in the foreseeable future is mistaken. For all his Europhilia, Keir Starmer’s “reset” does not envisage a return to EU membership.

London summit: ‘Coalition of the willing’ to backup Ukraine To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This article was originally published in German.