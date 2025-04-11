Germany’s confectionery manufacturers produced fewer chocolate bunnies in the lead up to Easter than they did last year due to “skyrocketing cocoa prices,” an industry association announced on Friday.

Global cocoa prices quadrupled in the first months of last year and have remained high since then as cacao swollen shoot virus and climate change decimated harvests in West Africa.

The Federal Association of the German Confectionery Industry (BDSI) said 240 million chocolate bunnies were made this year — 5% less than in 2024.

Around half of those will be sold in Germany, with the other half destined for export to neighboring countries as well as the United States, Canada and Australia.

Chocolate industry defends higher prices

Chocolate Easter bunnies cost between 50 cents and €1.50 ($1.70) more to manufacture than chocolate bars with the same amount of cocoa.

“A bunny, chick or lamb made of chocolate cannot be compared with the price of a bar of chocolate in terms of the manufacturing costs,” a confectionery industry spokesperson said.

This price premium is passed on to the consumer, with chocolate Easter bunnies costing two-to-three times as much as similar chocolate products, although the BDSI insists this is due to costs associated with product design and more complicated logistics and storage.

