Russian hackers targeted a Dutch public facility last year, the Dutch Military Intelligence Agency and security service MIVD reported on Tuesday.

The target was the digital control system of an undisclosed Dutch public facility in the first known Russian attack on the Netherlands’ critical infrastructure, the MIVD said in its annual report. The report reviewed other cyber attacks against European allies of Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

Why was the Netherlands targeted?

The Netherlands is an “interesting target country” for Moscow due to its continued support for Ukraine, the MIVD said.

Last week, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced €150 million ($172 million) for Ukraine’s air defense systems.

“We see the Russian threat against Europe is increasing, including after a possible end to the war against Ukraine,” MIVD director Peter Reesink said in the agency’s annual report.

Reesink said last year’s attack against the public service aimed to “gain control of the system,” adding that it was “thwarted.”

“As far as known, this is the first time that such a sabotage attack has been carried out against such a digital control system in the Netherlands,” he added.

The agency also warned against Russian units mapping infrastructure and conducting acts of sabotage in the North Sea which lies between the UK and continental Europe. Russia’s sabotage activities in the bed of water targets internet cables, water and energy supplies, the Dutch agency said.

The report also reiterated that China continues to pose a serious threat to Europe through its backing of Moscow as well as separate cyber espionage activities.

Edited by: Rana Taha

