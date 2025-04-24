A student was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing attack at a school in western France on Thursday, police said.

The suspected assailant, a 15-year-old student, reportedly entered two classrooms at the private Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School in Doulon, near Nantes, and carried out the attacks.

Teachers managed to overpower the attacker before police arrived.

A police spokesperson said there was no indication of a terrorist motive Image: Loic Venance/AFP

An email sent from the alleged attacker’s address, which French media described as a twenty-page document, painted a grim picture of society.

BFMTV reported that the deceased student was female.

French Education Minister Elisabeth Borne was heading to the school with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to show “solidarity with victims and the school community.”

More to come on this developing story.