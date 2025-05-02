At least three people were injured when a car drove into a group of people in the center of the southwestern German city of Stuttgart, police said on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, a police spokesperson said.

Stuttgart police said in a social media post that the incident occurred in the Olgaeck area and that officers were on the scene with a large force.

Later, the police added that the operation was continuing and that there were currently severe traffic restrictions in the center of Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart firefighters said they were responding to a serious traffic accident with multiple casualties in the center of the city. “The area is cordoned off and the injured are being treated at the scene,” it said on X.

The fire department later added that several people were injured in the accident, including several serious injuries.

