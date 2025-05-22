Sixteen European consumer groups on Wednesday called on the European Union to take action against seven low-cost airlines.

The demand is related to the additional charges consumers face for baggage fees.

The European Consumer Organisation, BEUC accuses the airlines of “misleading” passengers and creating “confusion” and “distress” at check-ins.

‘Unfair hand baggage practices breach EU law’

“BEUC and 16 member organisations from 12 countries denounced airlines’ unfair hand baggage practices to authorities,” the statement began. “Targeted airlines include Easyjet (UK/Austria), Norwegian Airlines (Norway), Ryanair (Ireland), Volotea (Spain), Vueling (Spain), Transavia (France) and Wizzair (Hungary). Our legal analysis concludes that such practices are a breach of EU consumer law.”

“BEUC’s alert to the European Commission and the European Network of Consumer Authorities (CPC-Network) has exposed how airlines take advantage of consumers by charging additional fees to passengers whose hand baggage do not match their guidelines, which has already been declared illegal.”

Passengers can pay up to €280 ($315) extra to take on a suitcase according to the consumer groups.

The groups have sought an investigation by the European Commission and national consumer authorities in EU states. They also demanded sanctions for the “illegal” practices.

The BEUC said that a standard luggage allowance should be included within the ticket purchase.

Ryanair and Norwegian say their rules comply with EU law

Ryanair responded to the development via a statement, saying it “welcomed” the complaint, which it said would “confirm that Ryanair’s bags policy fully complies with EU Law” which “grants all EU airlines the freedom to set prices, including prices of optional services.”

Norwegian also expressed confidence that it was complying with EU regulations. “Norwegian is committed to offering safe and affordable travel, and our baggage policy reflects this,” the low-cost carrier said, adding that the fees were “essential for managing weight and limited space on board, ensuring passenger safety, and maintaining punctuality.”

Volotea and Transavia, a subsidiary of Air France-KLM, referred to a statement by the industry body Airlines for Europe, which said: “The action taken today by consumer organizations would decrease consumer choice and oblige all passengers to pay for additional services that they may not all need.”

Edited by: Louis Oelofse