Romania’s Constitutional Court on Thursday validated the results of the presidential runoff vote, which was won by Nicusor Dan, the pro-European mayor of Bucharest.

Prior to the ruling, the court unanimously rejected an appeal by his far-right rival, George Simion, who lost the race decisively on Sunday.

Dan beat him with 53.6% of the vote in the runoff, winning by more than 829,000 votes. In the first-round vote on May 4, Simion won almost twice as many votes as Dan.

Simion filed the request, alleging interference by France and Moldova. However, both election authorities and independent observers said the election was well organized.

What did the president-elect say?

The court then held a short ceremony attended by Dan, who is expected to be sworn in as president on Monday.

“I want to thank the Romanian people who turned out in great numbers for the May elections and, in doing so, gave legitimacy to the new president,” Dan said at the court. “A new chapter is beginning in Romania’s recent and contemporary history. I want to assure Romanian citizens that I understand the responsibility of the mandate they have entrusted to me.”

The 55-year-old former mathematician and civic activist stressed that “many challenges” lie ahead in a deeply divided country, but he hopes that “we will successfully overcome all of them.”

Simion vows to fight on

After his request for an annulment was rejected, Simion posted on Facebook that the court “has continued its coup d’etat!”

“All we can do is fight! I invite you to join me, today and in the weeks to come!” he posted.

Six months ago, the Constitutional Court canceled Romania’s initial presidential election, in which the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu led after the first round.

The unprecedented decision followed allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference, which Moscow denied. Georgescu was barred from taking part in the re-run.

The election turmoil has plunged Romania into its worst political crisis in decades, exacerbated by the war in neighboring Ukraine and a substantial budget deficit.

