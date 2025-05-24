A French court on Friday found the ringleader and seven others guilty in relation to the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian.

Seven of the convicted received prison sentences of between three and eight years, some of which were suspended, while another received a fine. Two other defendants were acquitted.

Chief Judge David De Pas said the court considered the defendants’ ages and health when deciding on their sentences. Six of the defendants are now in their 60s and 70s. The judges described the sentences as “not very severe.”

In October 2016, robbers wearing ski masks and disguised as police tied up the US celebrity in her Paris hotel room, before making off with the ring given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West, and other jewels, with a total value of $10 million (€8.8 million).

‘The most terrifying experience of my life,’ says Kardashian

Kardashian traveled to Paris to testify earlier this month, telling the court she feared for her life during the ordeal.

Kim Kardashian testifies at Paris jewellery heist trial To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The reality TV star said in a statement issued after Friday’s verdict that she was “deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case.”

“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

A different statement from her legal team said that “Kim appreciates the court’s decision. It has been a long journey from that terrible night. She looks forward to putting this tragic episode behind her.”

When she did appear in France’s to testify earlier this month, Kardashian said she forgave the ringleader, Aomar Aït Khedache, who is now 69 years old and had asked for forgiveness via a letter.

The thieves were dubbed the “grandpa robbers” by the media, owing to their ages.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse