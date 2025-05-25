Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid has confirmed Bayer Leverkusen coachXabi Alonso as its new coach from June 1.

Former midfielder Alonso had confirmed earlier this month he would leave Leverkusen, having last season led the club to its first Bundesliga title to end Bayern Munich’s 11-year domination of the league.

What do we know about Alonso’s move to Madrid?

“Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025 until June 30, 2028,” the Spanish club said in a statement. The move had been widely expected.

Basque trainer Alonso had an agreement allowing him to leave if one of his former clubs — Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Bayern Munich — wanted to hire him.

His achievement of going domestically unbeaten during Leverkusen’s surprise run had made him a top target for European clubs.

As well as winning the league with Leverkusen last season, Alonso also completed a historic domestic treble by steering them to German Cup and German Super Cup victories.

The 43-year-old takes over at the Spanish club from Italian Carlo Ancelotti, who is expected to become Brazil’s national team coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Alonso enjoyed success as a player at Bayern Munich, whose run of league titles he would bring to an end Image: picture alliance/dpa/M Balk

Despite having a year left on his contract, Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to part ways with the club after an underwhelming season and his interest in the Brazil job.

What else do we know about Alonso’s career?

Alonso is set to join Real ahead of the expanded Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 14.

He began his coaching career with Real Madrid’s youth academy, managing the Under-14 team during the 2018–19 season.

Alonso played for the club from 2009 to 2014, making 236 appearances and winning multiple titles, including the Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey.

As a player at Liverpool, Alonso won the 2005 UEFA Champions League with a crucial goal in the final. At Bayern Munich, he secured three consecutive Bundesliga titles and the 2016 German Cup.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah