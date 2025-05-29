Andrew Tate faces 10 criminal charges in Britain, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Wednesday.

The CPS said it had authorized the charges against the internet personality, which relate to three complainants, before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024 to bring him to the UK from Romania.

What are the charges against Tristan Tate?

Tristan Tate, Andrew’s brother, faces 11 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. This is in relation to one complainant.

“We can confirm that we have authorized charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“A European arrest warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.”

The Tate brothers, have denied any wrongdoing.

Criminal matters in Romania ‘must be settled first,’ CPS says

“However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first,” a CPS spokesperson said.

The Tates flew to the United States in February after Romanian prosecutors lifted a travel ban, then returned to Romania the following month to fulfill legal obligations.

A former kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, Andrew Tate has gained millions of fans by extolling the virtues of an ultra-masculine lifestyle.

