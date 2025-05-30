British comedian Russell Brand on Friday pleaded not guilty in a London court to charges of rape and sexual assault.

The accusations, which date back more than 25 years, involve four women.

The comedian denied two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

His trial is scheduled to start on June 3, 2026, and is expected to last four to five weeks.

Brand was charged after an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times newspaper, in which multiple women made allegations against him.

What do we know about the charges?

According to prosecutors, the offenses occurred between 1999 and 2005. One took place in the English seaside town of Bournemouth, and the other three took place in London.

Brand, who turns 50 next week, is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room during a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.

He is also charged with grabbing a TV worker’s breasts, dragging her into a men’s restroom, and orally raping her.

Brand is also accused of grabbing a radio station worker by the face, pushing her against a wall, kissing her, and groping her breasts and buttocks.

Finally, the actor is accused of indecently assaulting another woman by grabbing her forearm and attempting to drag her into a men’s restroom.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery