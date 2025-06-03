Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Tuesday said the Netherlands would hold a new election after the collapse of his coalition government.

The announcement followed far-right leader Geert Wilders’ withdrawal of his party’s ministers in a dispute over migration policy.

What did the Dutch PM say?

Schoof said his administration would serve in a caretaker role and that he would formally offer the resignations of Wilders’ Party for Freedom ministers to the Dutch king.

The prime minister said he had repeatedly told coalition leaders that collapsing the government would be “unnecessary and irresponsible.”

“We are facing major challenges nationally and internationally and, more than ever, decisiveness is required for the safety of our resilience and the economy in a rapidly changing world,” Schoof said.

Why did Wilders pull out?

Wilderspulled his far-right PVV (Party for Freedom) out of government, citing differences with his partners because of a lack of action over proposals to curb immigration.

“No signature for our asylum plans. No adjustment of the coalition agreement. The PVV is leaving the coalition,” said Wilders on X, formerly Twitter.

He said he had informed Schoof that all ministers from his party would quit the government.

“I signed up for the toughest asylum policy and not the downfall of the Netherlands,” said Wilders.

The PVV entered its first coalition government six months after a surprise victory in the Netherlands’ November 2023 parliamentary elections; striking a deal with the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the centrist New Social Contract (NSC) and the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB).

Wilders is frustrated with coalition partners, they’re furious with him

The endeavor was shaky from the start, however, with politicians voicing aversion to working with firebrand Wilders and doubts about his willingness to abide by the country’s constitution.

Wilders had been frustrated with what he saw as the slow pace of introducing the “strictest-ever immigration policy” that he had agreed with coalition partners after his election win in November 2023.

The government crisis comes just weeks before the Netherlands — the eurozone’s fifth-largest economy — is due to host world leaders for a NATO summit. As a result of the collapse, NATO spending increases will likely be in limbo when the alliance’s boss, former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, convenes the confab in his home country.

Though the remaining coalition partners could carry on as a minority government, a snap election is the likely consequence of Wilders’ move.

Frans Timmermanns, leader of opposition Labor/Green bloc, said, “I see no other way to form a stable government.”

“The Netherlands deserves a government that unites the people and works shoulder to shoulder on real solutions,” said Timmermans, “It’s time for elections, we are ready for them.”

Coalition partners blasted Wilders for his lack of seriousness.

“There is a war on our continent. Instead of meeting the challenge, Wilders is showing he is not willing to take responsibility,” said Dilan Yesilgoz, leader of the conservative VVD.

“It is irresponsible to take down the government at this point,” railed Nicolien van Vroonhoven, leader of the centrist NSC.

What did Wilders want on immigration?

Wilders had already indicated in late May that he was ready to bring about the fall of the coalition if his 10-point plan to curb immigration was not put into action within a few weeks.

The plan included border closures for asylum-seekers, tougher border controls and deporting dual nationals convicted of a crime.

“Close the borders for asylum-seekers and family reunifications. No more asylum centers opened. Close them,” was how he summarized the scheme.

The PVV called for military deployment to protect the country’s borders, with Wilders demanding Syrian refugees be repatriated.

However, the plans were deemed unviable or even illegal by several political experts.

Some observers suggest Wilders created the current crisis as a means to topple the government.

New elections in the Netherlands would be yet another contest likely viewed as a measure of just how mad voters’ are over immigration and cost of living issues.

Although the PVV racked up some 23% of the vote last November, it is currently polling around 20% — on par with Labor/Green.

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher