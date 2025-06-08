The Iraqi national suspected of driving his car into a crowd of people in Passau, southern Germany, will face charges of attempted manslaughter, police said on Sunday.

The incident on Saturday evening left five people injured, including the man’s wife and 5-year-old daughter.

Initial findings, according to the police, indicate that the 48-year-old and his wife may have been engaged in a custody dispute.

The man and his wife are separated, the police said.

A magistrate has now issued an arrest warrant for the man, and the suspect has been transferred to a correctional facility.

Some victims some released from hospital

Police said Sunday that three of the injured, including the daughter, have already been released from the hospital.

The man’s 40-year-old wife and a 39-year-old woman are still receiving treatment, but their lives are not considered to be in danger.

The car ramming happened near Passau’s main train station at around 3:30 p.m. local time (1300 UTC/CMT) on Saturday.

Passers-by alerted the police, and the man was detained and questioned shortly afterwards.

The Passau Criminal Police Inspectorate and the Passau Public Prosecutor’s Office are now in charge of the investigation.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic