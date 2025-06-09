A football fan died after falling from the stands during the Nations League final between Portugal and Spain in Munich on Sunday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said.

The supporter fell from the central tier into the media area below during the first period of extra time amid rising tensions among the fans.

Emergency services responded immediately, but the fan succumbed to their injuries.

A UEFA spokesperson confirmed to news agencies that a fan had “sadly” died during the match.

Both teams express condolences

Addressing the incident following the match, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said, “I would like to express my condolences because a fan died in the stands today. My condolences to the family.”

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez called the incident “extremely sad news.”

The exact circumstances of the fall remain unclear.

In the match, Portugal twice fell behind, but came back both times, with captain Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the second equalizer. Ronaldo’s team eventually went on to win 5-3 on penalties, but the 40-year-old football star had already exited the game at the 88th minute.

