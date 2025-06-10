Multiple people have been killed in an attack on a school in the southern Austrian city of Graz, Austrian media reported.

Police said that an operation was underway in Dreierschützengasse street due to reports of gunshots. The operation began at 10 a.m. local time (0800 UTC).

It said in a later statement that the school had been succesfully evacuated.

What else do we know about the Graz shooting?

The ORF public broadcaster cited police as saying that several people had been killed or severely injured in the attack, among them both students and teachers. It reported that the suspected gunman, thought to be a student at the school, had killed himself at the scene of the shooting.

The Interior Ministry later confrimed that there had been multiple fatalities, ORF said.

The Kronen Zeitung daily reported that at least eight people were killed in the attack. It said that the number of injured was in the “double digits.”

Police said that a helicopter had been deployed as part of the operation.

This is a developing news story. Refresh the page for updates.