Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will face a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, just days after a stinging presidential election defeat.

The confidence vote, called by Tusk himself, comes as right-wing nationalist Karol Nawrocki, backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, narrowly beat his candidate Rafal Trzaskowski.

Nawrocki was also has the backing of US President Donald Trump.

Announcing the vote, Tusk said his party is prepared for the challenge, understands the stakes, and does not “intend to take a single step back.”

“The vote of confidence should be a new opening,” Tusk said.

PM battled to deliver on key reforms

Behind the call for a confidence vote is Tusk’s aim to rally support for his pro-European coalition.

Tusk’s governing coalition has sought to reverse the previous PiS government’s judicial reforms, which the European Union said undermined democracy and the rights of women and minorities.

However, the outgoing President Andrzej Duda blocked those efforts, and Nawrocki is expected to maintain this position.

This inability to deliver on key reforms — which also includes abortion rights — despite holding a parliamentary majority, has been a dark cloud over Tusk’s government.

Critics point out that since coming to power in December 2023, little change has been seen under Tusk’s government.

Will Tusk survive?

In Poland, the prime minister, chosen by parliament, holds most day-to-day power, while the president, as the head of state, can influence foreign policy and veto legislation.

Now Tusk finds himself in the same position with Nawrocki as he did with Duda, whose veto power blocked the PM from fulfilling his promises.

So, while Tusk has framed the vote as a “new beginning” and promised a cabinet reshuffle in July, negotiations with his coalition also loom.

Opposition leaders have seized the moment to signal Tusk’s downfall.

Former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro told reporters, “The lost presidential election is the end of Donald Tusk. His fate is already sealed.”

Edited by: Kieran Burke