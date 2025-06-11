Austrian police found a non-functional homemade bomb and a farewell letter at the home of a 21-year-old gunman who killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a high school in Graz before taking his own life, authorities said on Wednesday.

About a dozen people were injured in the attack, some seriously.

The suspect, armed with a shotgun and pistol, opened fire on Tuesday at BORG Dreierschützengasse school.

He was a former student of the same school although he did not complete his studies, authorities said.

People mourn, investigators look for motive

A minute of silence was observed at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday for one of Austria’s deadliest attacks post-World War II.

According to Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s Interior Ministry, the shooter’s letter bid farewell to his parents.

“But no motive can be inferred from the farewell letter,” Ruf said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The police are also looking into whether the victims were targeted or chosen at random.

Austria is observing three days of national mourning with vigils being held in Graz, where locals lit candles and laid flowers in the city’s main square in honor of the victims. Many lined up to donate blood for the survivors.

Meanwhile, the shooter’s use of legally owned firearms has sparked renewed debate over Austria’s gun laws.

Austria has nearly 30 civilian firearms per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey research project.

The Alpine country has banned automatic weapons and pump action guns, while revolvers, pistols and semi-automatic weapons are allowed with a permit.

Rifles and shotguns are permitted with a firearms license, a valid hunting licence or for members of shooting clubs.

10 dead in deadliest school shooting in Austria’s history To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Kieran Burke