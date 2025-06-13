The latest flareup intensified Friday when Israel launched a targeted strike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, killing several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. Tehran then retaliated to Israel’s large-scale attacks with waves of missile strikes on Friday evening and early on Saturday.

The attacks in an already unstable region have caused widespread concern across Europe.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the urgency of avoiding further escalation, calling “for many allies — including the United States — to work … to de-escalate.” Adding, “this was a unilateral action by Israel.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed the sentiment in a post on X, urging “all parties to act with maximum restraint and work to de-escalate the situation.” Adding that in a call to Israel’s President Isaac Herzog late on Friday she “reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself and protect its people.” Before writing that “at the same time, perserving regional stability is vital.”

Further calls for restraint

Key European powers also appeared to rally behind Israel following its attack and Iran’s counterstrikes.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed strong support for Israel’s “right to protect its existence and the security of its citizens.” Adding in a post on X that Iran’s nuclear program presents “a serious threat to the entire region, and particularly to the state of Israel.”

A sentiment echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who similarly urged restraint while reaffirming Israel’s right to self-defense. The French leader has previously described Iran’s nuclear capabilities as a significant strategic and security challenge for both France and Europe.

This alignment has drawn criticism from some analysts, who argue that Europe’s support for Israel may undermine its credibility as a neutral mediator.

“European capitals such as Berlin and Paris have come out in support of Israel, ignoring this was an unjustified action,” Hugh Lovatt, a senior policy fellow with the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), told DW.

Julien Barnes-Dacey, director of the Middle East program at the ECFR, further warned that Germany and France’s alignment with Israel runs the risk of isolating Iran.

“If you are an Iranian, you would see this as Europeans siding with Israel in support of military action,” he told DW.

Iran, meanwhile, demanded a firmer stance from Europe. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in a phone call with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, called on the EU and the broader international community to condemn what Tehran called a “criminal attack.”

IAEA report influences Europe

European powers — particularly the so-called E3 of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom — position has been influenced in part by a recent resolution from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which found Iran in violation of its nuclear non-proliferation obligations.

The resolution, introduced by the E3, has provided political backing for a toucher stance on Iran, reinforcing accusations of non-compliance.

As diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — continue between the United States and Iran, European powers have found themselves on the sidelines.

Talks between the US and Iranian officials have taken place over recent months in Oman and Rome. The sixth round, reportedly scheduled for this weekend, was cancelled on Friday following the latest strikes.

“Europe missed an opportunity to use diplomacy before military escalation took over,” Lovatt said. Both he and Barnes-Dacey believe Israel’s strike was designed in part to disrupt efforts to revive the US-Iran nuclear talks.

Hans Jacob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, told DW that the region is now “in a very dangerous escalation spiral,” with risks of further escalation increasing by the day.

“The current assessment is that Israel can only delay Iran’s nuclear program,” Lovatt added.

With nuclear diplomacy faltering and military confrontation looming, Europe’s role as a mediator — once central to the Iran nuclear deal — appears increasingly sidelined.