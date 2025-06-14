Former England footballer David Beckham, The Who’s musician Roger Daltrey and actor Gary Oldman were knighted in King Charles’s annual birthday honors list.

The 50-year-old former player, who can now call himself Sir David Beckham, told the PA news agency that he could never have imagined receiving such an honorable award.

“I’m immensely proud and it’s a very emotional moment for me to share with my family,” he said.

Football star and celebrity

Beckham joined Manchester United as a trainee in 1993 and went on to make nearly 400 appearances for the club, winning a string of titles and cups.

He then played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan. He also captained his country 58 times and made 115 appearances.

David Beckham was the captain of the England national team Image: John Giles/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

One of the highlights: in 1999, he won the Champions League final with Manchester United against FC Bayern.

His 1999 marriage to fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham cemented his celebrity status, which far surpassed his sporting achievements.

In 2003, Beckham had already been elevated to the rank of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Honors on King’s birthday

67-year-old Oldman began his career on stage as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company before rising to prominence in film. He won the Best Actor Oscar for playing Winston Churchill in the 2017 drama “Darkest Hour.”

Gary Oldman played Winston Churchill in the 2017 drama “Darkest Hour” Image: Invision

He also had roles in the “Dark Knight” trilogy and the “Harry Potter” movie series. More recently, he starred in the TV spy drama “Slow Horses.”

Roger Daltrey, the lead singer of the rock band The Who and a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, was knighted for his charitable work.

The British government announced that more than 1,200 people received honors for their achievements, particularly those who dedicated their time to public service.

King Charles’s official birthday will be celebrated with the annual “Trooping the Colour” military parade in London on Saturday. His actual birthday is November 14.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez