The eldest son of Norway’s crown princess was charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault and bodily harm, on Friday, after ten months of investigation.

Marius Borg Hoiby is the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the heir to the throne — Crown Prince Haakon. He was arrested several times in 2024 amid allegations of rape and preliminary charges of bodily harm.

Police dealing with ‘double-digit’ allegations

Hoiby has faced scrutiny since and has been at the center of an investigation involving a “double-digit” number of victims.

“I cannot go into further detail about the number of victims in the case beyond confirming that it is a double-digit number,” Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski said at a news conference.

He added that the charges include one case of rape involving intercourse, two cases of rape without intercourse, four cases of sexual assault and two cases of bodily harm.

The attorney said the evidence had been gathered from sources including text-messages, police searches and witness testimonies.

In an email to The Associated Press, Defense attorney Petar Sekulic said Hoiby was “taking the accusations very seriously, but doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases — especially the cases regarding sexual abuse and violence.”

What do we know about Hoiby?

The Crown princess’ eldest son is her child from a different relationship before she was married to Crown Prince Haakon.

Hoiby grew up in the public eye and was once affectionately known as “Little Marius” Image: Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/AFP

Hoiby grew up with the privelege of the other royals but does not hold a formal title or have a public role.

After the initial allegations of bodily harm last year, Hoiby admitted to acts of violence directed towards his partner under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. In a statement to the public, he spoke of psychological problems and long-term drug abuse.

