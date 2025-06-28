British authorities announced on Saturday the seizure of 2.4 metric tons of cocaine at London Gateway port, with the estimated value of 96 million pounds (€112 million or $132 million).

This is the sixth-largest seizure of cocaine since records began, according to Britain’s Home Office, the UK’s interior ministry.

What do we know about the seizure?

The enormous haul of cocaine was found hidden under dozens of shipping containers on a vessel arriving from Panama.

The Home Office said that specialist officers detected the shipment earlier this month. With the port operator’s help, they moved 37 large containers to access the stash.

Charlie Eastaugh, director of the UK Border Force Maritime, said the seizure was “just one example of how dedicated Border Force maritime officers remain one step ahead of the criminal gangs who threaten our security.”

“Our message to these criminals is clear — more than ever before, we are using intelligence and international law enforcement co-operation to disrupt and dismantle your operations.”

Cocaine-related deaths on rise

According to Eastaugh, container ships are a primary means by which criminal organizations smuggle cocaine into the United Kingdom.

The UK government says that cocaine-related deaths in England and Wales rose 31% between 2022 and 2023. The National Crime Agency (NCA) reports that Britain is one of Europe’s biggest cocaine markets.

Last February, British authorities seized 5.7 tons of cocaine at the port of Southampton in southern England. The NCA said officers believed the drugs were bound for the German city of Hamburg “for onward delivery.”

