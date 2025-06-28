Police clashed with anti-government protesters in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, on Saturday night, as demonstrators demanded early parliamentary elections and an end to President Aleksandar Vucic’s rule.

Officers in riot gear used pepper spray to disperse crowds after flares were thrown near a counter-protest by Vucic supporters.

Police deployed scores of officers in riot gear around government buildings and parliament Image: Marko Djurica/REUTERS

Earlier protesters, led by students, issued an ultimatum, saying the government must call snap elections or face a campaign of civil disobedience.

The main demonstration then ended, but some protesters marched toward the pro-government rally outside parliament. Many were wearing goggles, masks, and helmets.

Some 140,000 people took part in Saturday’s demonstration, according to independent protest monitor Archive of Public Gatherings Image: Tobias Zuttmann

Vucic blames foreign influence as students push for early vote

Saturday’s clashes came after months of anti-government demonstrations that were sparked by a deadly rail station collapse last year that killed 16 people and was widely blamed on government corruption and negligence.

Vucic has repeatedly rejected calls for early elections and accused unnamed “foreign powers” of fueling the protests.

“The country will be defended, and thugs will face justice,” he told reporters in Belgrade on Saturday.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are set for 2027.

Journalists also witnessed police deploy tear gas and stun grenades as protesters threw flares and projectiles at lines of riot police Image: Djordje Kojadinovic/REUTERS

Vucic’s refusal has only energized demonstrators, particularly university students, who have become a driving force behind the movement.

“The reluctance of Vucic makes it all the more important to be there now,” said Tara, a student who gave only her first name to DW. “We want to show the president that we want elections. The fight is not over, and the protests are not over yet.”

“Realistically, we have to prolong the protest a little longer,” added Kristina.

“But we’re almost at the finish line,” said Teodora. “Vucic is on his last legs.”

In a now-routine pre-protest crackdown, more than a dozen people have been arrested, including five on Friday who were remanded for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, according to Serbia’s Higher Court.

Saturday’s protest started peaceful with demonstrators carrying Serbian flags and singing the national anthem Image: Marko Djurica/REUTERS

Vucic supporters stage counter-rally

Thousands of Vucic supporters gathered near parliament in a counter-demonstration.

Jasmina Matovic, a tax administration employee from Cacak in central Serbia, voiced her support for the ruling government.

“I support the best president in Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. I support the honest people of Serbia, not these blockade politicians who want to lead Serbia into a catastrophe,” she told DW.

Students have also called for the removal of pro-government encampments set up by Vucic loyalists in Pionirski Park.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic