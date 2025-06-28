Tens of thousands of people rallied in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, on Saturday, demanding early parliamentary elections.

The action, led by students, comes after months of protests across the country against Serbia’s populist president, Aleksandar Vucic.

With little response from authorities, the students issued an ultimatum, saying that the government must call snap elections or face a campaign of civil disobedience.

The ongoing protests were sparked by a deadly rail station collapse last year that killed 16 people and was widely blamed on government corruption and negligence. Im March, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Belgrade in what is believed to be the biggest protest in the city’s history.

Vucic blames foreign influence as students push for early vote

Serbian President Vucic has repeatedly rejected calls for early elections and accused unnamed “foreign powers” of fueling the protests.

“The country will be defended, and thugs will face justice,” he told reporters in Belgrade on Saturday.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are set for 2027.

Carrying Serbian flags and banners, many emblazoned with the names of cities and towns , the protest began with a rendition of the national anthem. Image: Tobias Zuttmann

Vucic’s refusal has only energized demonstrators, particularly university students, who have become a driving force behind the movement.

“The reluctance of Vucic makes it all the more important to be there now,” said Tara, a student who gave only her first name to DW. “We want to show the president that we want elections. The fight is not over, and the protests are not over yet.”

“Realistically, we have to prolong the protest a little longer,” added Kristina.

“But we’re almost at the finish line,” said Teodora. “Vucic is on his last legs.”

In a now-routine pre-protest crackdown, more than a dozen people have been arrested, including five on Friday who were remanded for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, according to Serbia’s Higher Court.

Vucic supporters stage counter-rally

Thousands of Vucic supporters gathered near parliament in a counter-demonstration.

Jasmina Matovic, a tax administration employee from Cacak in central Serbia, voiced her support for the ruling goverment.

“I support the best president in Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. I support the honest people of Serbia, not these blockade politicians who want to lead Serbia into a catastrophe,” she told DW.

Students have also called for the removal of pro-government encampments set up by Vucic loyalists in Pionirski Park.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic