Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva have died in a car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, authorities said on Thursday.

The Premier League player, who was 28, got married last month to his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, posting images of the event on X.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Jota’s younger brother Andre Silva played for Portuguese club Penafiel.

Jota’s soccer career

Jota, who played 49 times for the Portuguese national team, signed for Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020.

He scored the first goal of the Anfield club’s 2024-25 title-winning campaign.

Jota also won the FA Cup and the League Cup with Liverpool, while scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club.

What have the reactions been?

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the Premier League club posted on X.

The Portuguese Football Federation have called on UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, to “hold a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship.”

“We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily,” the federation posted on X.

What do we know about the crash?

Authorities in Castile and Leon, a landlocked region in northern Spain bordered by Portugal, said a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men found dead.

According to the BBC and reported on by German news agency dpa, the Spanish Guardia Civil said in a statement that the car, a Lamborghini, left the road due to a tire blowout while overtaking.

