Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy will seek “clarity” from Donald Trump on Friday amid a challenging week that saw a scheduled US arms shipment paused and Kyiv pummeled by another Russian drone strike.

The US confirmed earlier this week that a batch of arms shipments to Ukraine would be paused in yet another reminder that the eastern European country’s supply of advanced military equipment is not as secure as it once was.

The US has downplayed this decision to withhold crucial arms shipments to Ukraine, as a state department spokesperson told reporters it was a one-off.

“This is not a cessation of us assisting Ukraine or of providing weapons,” said spokeswoman Tammy Bruce. “This is one event and one situation, and we’ll discuss what else comes up in future.”

The US president has continued to press both sides of the conflict to negotiate a ceasefire and spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the matter on Thursday. But progress, according to Trump, was limited. “I didn’t make any progress with him today at all,” he told reporters. “I’m not happy about that. I’m not happy… I don’t think he’s looking to stop.”

Russia followed that call with a massive drone strike on the Ukrainian capital.

Zelenskyy is due to speak with Trump on Friday about the shipment pause.

The pair have had a strained relationship during Trump’s second term, publicly evidenced in a televised falling out during a White House sit-down in early March. Following the disastrous visit, Zelenskyy sought to shore up support closer to home with key European allies. Europe has since stepped up their support in financial and supply terms.

But if the US were to continue to withhold support, it would significantly undermine Ukraine’s position versus Russia.

“If this were to be a longer-term issue, it would definitely be a challenge for Ukraine to cope,” Jana Kobzova, a senior policy fellow specializing at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told DW.

“Partly because some of the US systems are not easily replaceable, that goes especially for air defense, but also some of the longer-range capabilities which Ukraine has started to produce domestically. But not in the quantities needed.”

US hold may be about more than Ukraine

Despite the spat between Trump and Zelenskyy, the pause on shipments could be as much about the US needing to weigh its own interests against the support it gives to dozens of other countries, including Israel.

“After the Israel-Iranian exchange, I can imagine that Trump wants to relocate resources,” Marina Miron, a defense researcher specializing in military technology and Russian capability at Kings College London, UK, told DW.

Brent Sadler, a research fellow at the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, told Politico the move is likely a “due diligence” measure to ensure adequate resourcing for US forces elsewhere, including the Indo-Pacific in the event of a conflict outbreak in that region. Retired US Army General Ben Hodges, took a different view, saying the shipment pause was not about stockpiles.

“It’s a choice of this administration to placate Russia, at the expense of Ukraine,” Hodges said. “It also shows the very limited understanding this administration [has] of the importance to America’s strategic interests to help Ukraine and Europe deter Russia.”

Irrespective of the US’ reasons for pausing its military shipments, the signals from the first months of the new administration suggest Europe’s transatlantic ally is not the steadfast partner it once was.

“There is a sober analysis both in Kyiv and the European part of NATO that relying on US military assistance to continue forever in Ukraine is not an option,” said Kobzova. “And that has been there ever since March when the assistance was stopped for the first time.”

Without US support, Ukraine’s enemy is time and resources

Among the American weapons due for shipping were Patriot air defense missiles and precision-guided artillery, according to officials speaking to newswires anonymously.

The pause on these shipments comes at a critical time, with Russia ramping up weapons production and attacks. Those include strikes on soldier draft hubs in Poltava, the national capital Kyiv, the port city Odesa, and ground advances in key regions in Eastern Ukraine.

Despite increased spending on defense from Europe’s NATO members — now 5% of GDP following its June meeting — any long-term US stall on weapons will likely squeeze Ukraine and its neighbors.

“There is recognition at the political level … that [Europe] would need to be increasing production, but none of that happens quickly enough for Ukraine,” said Kobzova.

Kobzova also pointed to investments being made into Ukraine’s own defense industry to buffer against future supply-line cuts from the US. Europe is now the biggest investor in Ukraine’s domestic defense industry.

But even that might not be enough.

Experts interviewed by DW highlighted the offer made by Zelenskyy to directly purchase armaments from the US, but in reality, arms manufacturing is a time-consuming process.

“It takes two years to produce one [air defense missile] battery,” the defense expert Miron told DW. “So even if you buy them now, it doesn’t mean that they will be on the battlefield. You place a purchase order and you get in the queue.”

Finding a way to more effectively repair and adapt equipment for different missiles could be a potential stopgap to meet immediate needs. But, as defense supplies are again in doubt, Miron questioned whether Ukraine has what it needs to push back Russia’s offensive.

“The problem is time and money and we also have the variable of people,” she said, adding that about 90 people are needed to operate a Patriot air missile battery.

And Ukraine, Miron pointed out, is losing people, with no guarantee of replacement as the war grinds through its fourth year.

US support for Ukraine is on the wane, Europe rallies

Ukraine’s support in Europe has been increasing — both rhetorically and materially.

As it took over the presidency of the EU for the next six months, Denmark has seized the early opportunity to put Ukraine’s membership application into the bloc back on the agenda. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday said the EU “must strengthen Ukraine. And we must weaken Russia.”

“Ukraine is essential to Europe’s security. Our contribution to Ukraine is also a protection of our freedom. Ukraine belongs in the European Union. It is in both in Denmark’s and Europe’s interest.”

Her comments come on the back of a visit to Ukraine from German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who branded Ukraine’s plight Berlin’s most important foreign policy task.

These statements from Europe might be more important than ever, as Miron says she is pessimistic about the future of the US-Ukraine relationship.

“Certainly you can try some diplomacy, and explain to Trump that Ukraine matters, but I think Trump has already made up his mind,” she said. “Trump has much more to solve with Russia in terms of global problems than with Ukraine.”

