Italy’s Jannik Sinner sealed his first victory in the men’s singles tennis final at Wimbledon on Sunday against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner beat Alcaraz in all four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4).

The 23-year-old is already the first Italian to be ranked as the world’s No. 1 in men’s singles by the ATP.

Sunday’s match came just five weeks after the pair played an epic match to determine the French Open champion, which Alcaraz won.

Sinner’s Grand Slam titles include the Australian Open and French Open in 2025, but until Sunday, he had yet to claim the Wimbledon crown.

His best prior Wimbledon results were semifinals in 2023 and 2024.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez