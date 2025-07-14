Gisele Pelicot, the French woman whose courage in publicly testifying about the decade-long sexual abuse she endured made her a symbol of women’s rights in France, has received the country’s highest civilian honor.

Pelicot was named a knight of the Legion of Honor in a list published Sunday, ahead of France’s Bastille Day celebrations.

She joins 588 others on this year’s list.

Case that shocked France

Pelicot gained international recognition after she testified against her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, who had drugged and raped her and invited strangers to assault her for more than a decade.

Dominique Pelicot was convicted last year of aggravated rape and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In a landmark ruling, a court in Avignon sentenced his 50 co-defendants to prison terms ranging from three to 15 years.

Pelicot encourages survivors of sexual assault

The case shocked France and reignited a national debate over sexual violence and legal protections for victims.

Pelicot, who insisted the trial be held publicly, has been praised for helping push for reforms in France’s rape laws. Following the trial, the French Senate passed a bill that includes a lack of consent in the country’s criminal definition of rape.

In her closing statement at the trial of the 51 men accused of raping her, Pelicot said, “It’s time that the macho, patriarchal society that trivializes rape changes… It’s time we changed the way we look at rape.”

Edited by: Louis Oelofse