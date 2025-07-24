Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he would send a new anti-corruption bill to Parliament on Thursday after a previous attempt sparked protests at home, and condemnation from the European Union.

The previous iteration of the bill gave the government more powers to focus on the work of anti-corruption watchdogs.

What did Zelenskyy say about the new text of the bill?

“I have just approved the text of a draft law that guarantees real strengthening of the rule of law in Ukraine, independence of anti-corruption bodies and reliable protection of the rule of law from any Russian influence or interference,” Zelenskyy posted on X, vowing to send the new bill to parliament on Thursday.

“It is important that we respect the position of all Ukrainians and are grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine,” he added.

What was the reaction from Ukrainians to the earlier legislation?

The move from the Ukrainian president to remove the independence of two anti-corruption bodies earlier in the week had sparked nationwide protests — the country’s first large-scale unrest since Russia’s full scale invasion began in February 2022 — and criticism from the European Union.

Thousands took to the streets across Ukraine this week to protest against the Ukrainian government amid the scandal.

Protesters highlighted what they saw as a “return” to the era of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was forced to flee to Russia during the Euromaidan Revolution in 2014.

People in Kyiv rallied against the implementation of draft law, which would regulate the work of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Image: Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu Agency/IMAGO

The EU has been a key supporter of Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but Brussels has also said reforms are essential for closer European integration.

How did the controversy impact EU-Ukraine ties?

Tackling corruption is crucial for Ukraine’s ambitions to join the EU while also acquiring billions of dollars in Western aid as it continues to fend off Russia’s invasion.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos expressed concern on Wednesday over the earlier legislation, describing it as “a serious step back.”

The Ukrainian branch of Transparency International condemned parliament’s decision to initially approve the initial bill, saying it damages one of the most significant reforms since what Ukraine calls its Revolution of Dignity, the Euromaidan Revolution, in 2014, while adding that it also harms trust with international partners.

